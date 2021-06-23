IPTF launches Income Protection Awareness Week

Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) aims to increase awareness and grow sales of IP following a decline last year

The awareness week, which will run from 20-24 September this year, will include a series of live online events, delivering a range of content in the form of live panel discussions, case studies, useful tools and tips and shareable materials.

The IPTF stated that the objective of the week is to support advisers in enabling more income protection conversations with new and existing clients, and to ultimately increase sales of the product.

Particular areas of focus during the programme will include quantifying the size of the opportunity, income protection sales tips for advisers and the latest updates on underwriting and claims.

All events will be free to view and the IPTF will be releasing more details in the lead up to the event.

IPTF co-chair, Jo Miller, said: "The fall in income protection sales in 2020 was disappointing, but perhaps understandable in the context of a pandemic. The need to protect incomes in the face of unexpected events has never been easier to demonstrate to clients and we believe that it is vital that we seize the opportunity we have now and share expertise and views on the best way to get the message out to customers."

Swiss Re's Term and Health Watch Report, published in early June, found that individual IP sales fell 9.5% year-on-year during 2020 to a total of 162,515 new policies.

IPTF co-chair, Katie Crook-Davies, added: "The time to act is now and we hope that this week, dedicated to income protection, will provide a refreshed outlook and new energy around income protection.

"Our aim is that the campaign will encourage everyone in the industry to think about what they can do to sell more income protection and give advisers the tools they need to put ideas into action."