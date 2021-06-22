ProtectX4: The experience and youth of protection

Legal & General’s Ali Crossley and Craig Brown provide responses to some of last week’s ProtectX4 video presentations

Following the ProtectX4 presentation showcase last week, two of Legal & General's protection specialists addressed some of the event's presentations and provided their opinions on the value of industry experience and fresh talent, in a video to be published tomorrow by Protection Review (23 June).

In response to former L&G colleague Richard Kateley's assertion that the industry needs to make protection sexy, intermediary director, Craig Brown said that Kateley had articulated was the need to create something that was attractive to people.

"Actually, if protection is explained in the right way and sold even with a modicum of the energy that Richard shows for protection is a great thing to talk about. As we often say, it's probably the best value purchase you hope you will ever need," he said.

L&G's managing director for distribution, Ali Crossley, highlighted the value of experience that protection veterans such as Kateley possess, particularly when it comes to improving access to the relevant cover.

"The thing that always struck me about Richard was the common sense that he talked. In particular, he was always talking about people's ability to earn an income as being their biggest asset and that it was incumbent upon all advisers to always have a conversation about protection.

"I absolutely agree with that; I talk to mortgage advisers and lenders about that - I actually don't think mortgages should be sold without a protection conversation. It's a conversation that needs to be had with every client meeting and it really doesn't need to be difficult."

Moving from experience to youth, last week's ProtectX4 event also featured seven of AIG Life's young professionals, talking about their entry into the financial services sector and their early impressions of working for the insurer.

Compared to the experience of someone like Kateley, Crossley said that there are going to be significant differences in the way in which this new group of advisers are able to do their jobs, not least because the market has moved on and there are now far more renters than ever before: "Just associating the protection sale with the mortgage sale is going to be increasingly important," she said.

"Secondly it is about the differences in experience that those advisers are going to have versus the experiences that Richard had, which is all to do with the way in which how customers want to transact with all service and product providers is changing. Those younger advisers from AIG, their own experiences and expectations in the ways they wish to work, and also the way they transact with the world, is very different to the way I do," Crossley explained.

"The market is really shifting and it's all to do with flexibility, agility, personalisation, the use of data; all of those things are catching up with the insurance industry very quickly and we are having to jump on that bus to sort out our propositions and our ability to respond. It's a hugely different landscape but a really exciting one."

One challenge that the industry faces in attracting and retaining young talent is turning it into a career destination, said Brown, instead of something people "seem to stumble into."

"There are so many different professions, skills and exciting opportunities it's our challenge to reach out with one voice to talk to young people and our future generations around what a great place financial services and insurance in particular is work in," he said.