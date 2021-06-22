New NHS patient data strategy published

Government unveils strategy designed to centralise patient data and enable healthcare professionals to make quicker decisions

The strategy, published today (22 June) by NHSX, details the Government's vision to digitise, connect and transform the health and care sector, primarily through a centralised repository of patient data.

Under the new proposals, patients will be able to access their medical records via NHS apps, rather than data being held by GPs, with the intention that they would have "greater control" over its availability and usage. Patients would also be able to manage healthcare appointments and medication, and consent to having their data shared with third-parties.

Plans to centralise patient data were made public earlier this year before public concerns raised by the NHS, British Medical Association and Royal College of GPs resulted in a postponement until at least September to give patients more time to understand the system.

The newly published proposal includes three key principles:

"To build understanding on how data is used and the potential for data-driven innovation, improving transparency so the public has control over how we are using their data."

"To make appropriate data sharing the norm and not the exception across health, adult social care and public health, to provide the best care possible to the citizens we serve, and to support staff throughout the health and care system."

"To build the right foundations - technical, legal, regulatory - to make that possible."

"Putting this strategy into action will deliver better treatment for patients, better health results for people who need care and support, and better decision making, research, and support for our colleagues on the front line," said Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.

"It also sets out how we will support the developers and researchers who we've all seen have so much potential to transform health and care. They save and improve lives, every day. They deserve our tireless support, just as they have worked tirelessly for our citizens."

Expedited process

One of the key impacts on the health and protection insurance industries will be how the strategy changes access to medical records and related health data for insurers to assess claims.

Roy McLoughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware and Protection Distributors Group (PDG) member, told COVER that although protection has performed well during the Covid pandemic, the main frustration for advisers has been the "tortoise like speed" for underwriting and evidence from GPs.

"There are of course perfectly understandable and valid reasons why local GP practices have backlogs but this does not help clients looking for reasonably quick cover. Many advisers will tell stories of 3-6 months of underwriting which is unacceptable for clients.

"When hearing the news of data centralisation, and therefore quicker access, one immediately hopes that this process can rapidly improve. In the paraphrased words of several clients: 'This is my data - therefore I want it shared when I give permission and not in hope of months of waiting.'

"Advisers will tell you of an uptake in interest for cover from clients which, alongside signposting, is welcome news. The industry just needs to deliver speedily and efficiently."