PFS board considers CII deregistration proposals but votes against it

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) board voted against the Chartered Insurance Institute’s (CII) attempt to deregister it as an independent entity

COVER sister title, Professional Adviser, has revealed the idea to deregister was properly considered by the PFS board, but it was very clear that members were against it, and so the board chose to vote it down.

The vote was held last week (17 June) at the board's annual general meeting (AGM), but there were several meetings held to discuss the plan prior to making the decision. In April, the plan to deregister the PFS came to light and, since then, many members have spoken up against the idea from the CII.

PA understands that the board felt it was better to retain independence within the CII, rather than deregister and lose some control, in order to continue to carry out the work it is doing. The board listened to all opinions from members and took those feelings into consideration, a source told PA.

Right now the option to deregister the PFS is not in the member's best interests, the source said, highlighting the passion of members against it. They said that for this decision, the board and PFS members worked as one.

The PFS board is made up of CII CEO Sian Fisher, Sarah Lord, Caroline Stuart, John White, Vanessa Barnes, Gordon Wilson, Elizabeth Bastin and Jonathan Rees.

Fisher said: "When we launched the Strategic Manifesto in 2016, we set out our vision - 'working together as one united profession we will drive confidence in the power of professional standards'. Integral to this was working as an efficient, united group with a clear direction of travel and a clear set of common goals. It was against this backdrop that the topic of deregistration was tabled - as a way of focusing on unifying CII governance and the overall efficient running of the organisation.

"Nothing that was being considered would in any way have compromised the benefits members receive from the PFS, nor its health, status and efficient functioning. We recognise and regret, however, that the CII's intentions have not been well communicated. The CII recognises the PFS board is not supportive of deregistration at this time."