AIG Life removes last Covid underwriting restrictions

AIG the latest insurer to roll back Covid restrictions to pre-pandemic levels on its protection underwriting

The latest move follows AIG UK's life insurance business easing its Covid-related restrictions in April and May.

AIG Life has now increased the maximum level of underwriting loading it is willing to insure people at, including for people considered clinically vulnerable to Covid-19.

The insurer stated that this includes people aged 65 and over, and those with a high BMI, diabetes, or on immunosuppressants.

Helen Croft, head of underwriting strategy at AIG Life said: "We've done the responsible thing throughout this turbulent year and continued to give more than 95% of customers the same decision they'd have had before the pandemic.

"Now that most people in "higher risk" groups have had their second vaccinations and the risks are reducing, it's right to reach the end of our own COVID road map, even with variants creating uncertainty about the UK government's easing of restrictions. AIG's changes mean approximately 3% more people will be able to access protection insurance."

Croft commented that the underwriting restrictions being lifted meant that people experiencing Long Covid symptoms will also be able to acquire protection, therefore improving access to insurance.

"People who are experiencing Long Covid symptoms might think they can't get life and critical illness insurance, but this isn't the case," she said.

"Of course, underwriting decisions depend on a person's situation but for individuals suffering mild Long Covid symptoms, terms could even be available at standard rates. With one in 10 people experiencing Covid symptoms for longer than 12 weeks, it's important that customers know they are insurable."