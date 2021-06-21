Neilson UK appoints Rob Clarkson as first MD

Clarkson moves across from Neilson Financial Services (NFS) to become first UK managing director at Neilson Group

Having originally joined Neilson Group in January this year, Clarkson spent six months as a non-executive director, before moving across to head up NFS' UK business.

Clarkson spent over 20 years with Barclays as the bank's director of general insurance and protection, before taking on the role of managing director with Post Office Insurance. He has also worked as a consultant and adviser for a range of protection and insurance providers.

Gavin Donnelly, chief executive of the Neilson Group, commented: "Rob's appointment recognises the growing value of the UK business which has been created since inception in 2012 and now spans multiple routes to market including direct brands, aggregators, corporate partnerships as well as protection and mortgage advice.

"As our first NFS managing director in the UK, Rob will bring an increased degree of focus to improving the quality of our current business as well as investigating new products and growth areas."

"Neilson is an international business, and Rob's appointment will also allow me to continue to explore Neilson's expansion into overseas markets to help meet the continued, global need for people to protect their loved ones."

Clarkson added: "Having spent 6 months supporting and getting to know the Neilson business, I'm thrilled to be taking over the reins as the first UK Managing Director.

"NFS is already a fantastic business and I believe there is huge opportunity to grow our share of the UK market. I look forward to working with Gavin and the Neilson team to build on its success."