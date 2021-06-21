Over 50's not focusing on mental health

New research from MetLife finds that under half of those aged 50 or over are not prioritising their mental health

As part of research for the Re:Me report, MetLife found that only 43% of those aged 50+ were currently prioritising their mental health, as feeling fulfilled and a sense of belonging within an organisation was found to be a greater priority than mental health.

In contrast, younger workers aged 18-29 experienced anxiety around monetary concerns, with 35% admitting they continuously worry about their finances which had impacted their productivity levels. As well as worries around money, job security was another concern that affected young workers focus and productivity at work.

The move to remote working as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has left almost half (47%) of employees feeling isolated from the company they work for. MetLife stated the concern is that as employees belonging and commitment to their employee decreases, so will their productivity and likelihood of staying loyal to their employer in the longer term.

Adrian Matthews, EB Director at MetLife UK, said: "The pandemic has put a significant strain on employees' mental health and heightened their concerns about job and financial security. Each demographic has been affected by the pandemic in different ways, but employers must view each employee's situation through an individualistic lens and appreciate that everyone's experiences are unique - in the same way their workforce are."

"Although the easing of restrictions and the return to the office is likely to have improved the wellbeing of some employees, for others, anxieties and uncertainty will remain. It is critical that employers remember the lessons learnt during the pandemic and channel this into future changes that better support the needs of each individual employee."