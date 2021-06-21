LV= pays out £15m in cancer claims so far in 2021

Insurer states it is anticipating rise in claims during second half of the year due to slowdown in screenings

Pay outs for cancer-related claims by LV= totalled £15m between the start of this year and 10 May, with around £5.5m paid out for cancer critical illness claims.

The insurer detailed that breast, bowel, lung and prostate cancers were the most common reasons to claim, with the highest critical illness claim amounting to £367,000. The youngest claimant was 29 and the average age of critical illness claimants was 52.

Last year, LV= stated it expected a surge in advanced stage cancer diagnoses in 2021 because of a slowdown in cancer screenings, which will "likely impact protection claims data once the backlog currently faced by the NHS is cleared and more cases are detected."

In May 2020, there was a 47% drop in urgent cancer referrals compared to the previous year, with 2,700 fewer cancer diagnoses each week. Similarly, LV= recorded a 45% drop in critical illness claims compared to figures from February 2020.

Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=, commented: "Although the NHS is working to overcome delays caused by the Covid outbreak, the reduction of cancer referrals will continue to impact protection claims and the industry as a whole. Limited early intervention treatment and delays in cancer diagnosis will make certain cases harder to treat, "leading to a potential rise in cancer-related claims.

"We have not yet reached a peak of advanced cancer cases, and we expect this will take longer to be seen in claims experience across all protection products.

"It is important that claimants continue to receive timely financial and emotional support. LV= has continued to be flexible, going beyond simply paying a claim to provide valuable support services to customers and their families."