ProtectX4: Industry has to make protection sexy
L&G veteran Richard Kateley says more can be done to increase engagement with products
The protection industry has to start making its products “sexy” in a bid to encourage greater engagement, according to former Legal & General head of intermediary development Richard Kateley.
Speaking at Protection Review's ProtectX conference today (17 June), Kateley reflected on his career which included 34 years at L&G.
A main problem he identified was that protection specialists are failing to pass their enthusiasm onto clients.
"We had a saying at L&G, to make protection sexy, and I still believe that," Kateley (pictured) told the audience. "If you think it is a strange word to use, it's definition is ‘to be interesting or appealing'. And isn't that what we are trying to do?"
As such, Kateley is encouraging industry professionals to take this across to client conversations and to increasingly discuss the role of protection.
The reasoning is twofold: from both a commercial and duty of care perspective.
"Imagine a client walks into their office and says their partner has passed, they will demand to know why you didn't talk about protection with them," said Kateley.
"And why are we not making the most of each and every client interaction? It seems a huge missed opportunity [to sell more products]."
