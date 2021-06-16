Employees relish work-life balance of working from home

New research from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows collaboration has been biggest challenge during remote working

The latest research from the ONS into the attitudes towards working from home among employers and employees found that a better work-life balance was the greatest positive for staff.

The proportion of working adults who did any work from home in 2020 increased to 37% on average from 27% in 2019, with workers living in London the most likely to homework, according to the ONS.

Employees aged 30-49 years were most likely to report working from home, with almost half (45%) saying so compared with around one-third of those aged 16-29 years (34%) and 50-69 years (32%).

Among working adults that are currently working remotely, 85% wanted to use a "hybrid" approach of both home and office working in future.

However, there was far more reservation among businesses, with 32% stating they were not sure what proportion of the workforce will be working from their usual place of work. For their part, employees cited that challenge of collaborative working as the biggest downside of remote working.

The research also showed that homeworking is set to continue by noting an increase in the number of online job adverts that featured terms relating to remote working, with adverts mentioning homeworking rising faster than total adverts since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life, commented: "Our own research shows that 58% of homeworkers are looking forward to a return to the office. There is also an expectation that it will improve their mental health. This is felt particularly strongly amongst those aged 18-34 years old with two-thirds (66%) expecting their mental health to improve once they have physically returned to work.

"However, despite this enthusiasm, more than half (54%) of those returning to the office are nervous about physically interacting with people again, and more than half (55%) are worried that their colleagues will not be taking safety precautions. This rises to 62% amongst 35-54 year olds. Additionally, 51% worry there will be a lack of routine Covid-19 testing when they return to the office, this increases to 57% among women and 65% of people living in London."

Crook commented that while employers have no roadmap available to inform their decisions on staff returning to the office, a hybrid approach that provides flexibility to employees will be required.