Demand for PMI to rise during 2021: AMII

New research from Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) finds members anticipate PMI growth this year

A survey conducted by AMII and health and protection insurance provider The Exeter, ffiud that 40% of AMII members stated that they anticipate an increase in demand for private healthcare, while 18% expect a significant increase.

Almost 60% of those surveyed predicted an increase in demand for individual private healthcare in 2021. Only 10% of AMII members expected to see a decrease in demand in 2021 and when asked about the greatest threat facing their business, three in four cited "a challenging post-pandemic economy" as a major threat.

Meanwhile, around one-third (32%) said that lengthening NHS waiting lists will be a key driver for increased interest in private health insurance, while others also identified the fact that private healthcare offers their clients access to digital healthcare and to fast treatment.

A further 35% expect an increase in demand from employers, with one in three of these looking at opportunities with SMEs in particular.

Almost one-third of AMII members highlighted opportunities for organic growth through things like client retention and quality service, an uplift in additional cover and benefits for existing and new clients, account development and referrals, and digital marketing and lead generation.

AMII executive chairman, David Middleton, commented: "The pandemic has undoubtably had an immense impact on healthcare in the UK, with disruptions to services, increasing waiting lists, and a reduction in GP referrals and screening services. The health industry is well placed to reduce the burden on the NHS in these challenging times, ensuring people can access the healthcare they need, when they need it.

"These findings shed light on the optimism of AMII members for the year ahead and we could indeed start to see more of a shift in how people access healthcare, leading to accelerated growth in our sector."