L&G lifts 'majority' of Covid underwriting restrictions
“Nuanced approach”
Legal & General becomes latest insurer to remove its underwriting restrictions related to Covid-19
The insurer stated that it is lifting the majority of underwriting restrictions and will no longer ask people if they are self-isolating due to Covid-19 or if they have had direct contact with someone who had, or was thought to have, the virus. Questions around any recent diagnosis of Covid-19, or recent Covid-19 related symptoms, have been retained, but have now been moved to be part of the main application, L&G said. L&G has also announced the Covid-19 related restrictions on the maximum...
