Younger employees see reduction in benefits during pandemic

New survey reveals one in five UK employees saw benefits reduced during the previous 12 months

The research, carried out by Censuswide on behalf of salary advance startup Borofree, found that over two-thirds (68%) of UK employees surveyed believed company benefits and perks have an important role in driving staff recruitment and retention post-Covid-19.

Despite this, around one-in-five one in five UK employees have had their packages reduced or cut completely in the last 12 months.

Benefits reductions were highest among younger workers, with 28% of 16-24 seeing their company benefits reduced or removed during the last 12 months and 29% of those aged 25-34 years old. The research founds that as a result of this, 15% of 16-24 year old's have considered leaving their job.

Minck Hermans, chief executive and co-founder at borofree, commented: "In the wake of the pandemic, businesses need to ensure they are in a strong position for recovery and growth, and having a happy and productive workforce sits at the heart of this.

"Many companies took the decision to cut back on benefits in the last 12 months, but organisations should not underestimate the value or importance in giving staff perks that are going to make a positive difference to them, and therefore the company as a whole at this time."

The research also found that one-quarter of employees do not believe the benefits they are offered are relevant or tailored to them, with 15% stating they have never received any perks from the company they currently work for.

Hermans added that too many employers treat benefits as an exercise in public relations and fail to consider that these can have a significant impact on employee workplace wellbeing and happiness, with "fads and outrageous corporate packages" no longer of relevance or use for employees.