Aegon launches tool to boost financial wellbeing

The Aegon Financial Wellbeing Tool will help people assess the role mindset and money plays in their financial wellbeing and then help them to make improvements.

The tool asks 10 questions, five on money blocks and five on mindset blocks, to work out the financial wellbeing of the person.

Money block questions cover income level, ‘rainy day fund', manageable debt, long-term savings and value of assets.

Questions on the person's mindset cover joy and purpose, future self, long-term plan and financial literacy. Once these questions have been answered, the tool will then work out a financial wellbeing score.

The user will then be provided with links, resources and information based on their score.

Advisers will be also able to use the tool with their own employees to help improve employee financial wellbeing.

The tool comes after Aegon found that more than 19 million people in the UK are struggling with their financial wellbeing.

In its Financial Wellbeing Index, the provider revealed just 16% of the population (8.6m) are lucky enough to combine healthy finances and a positive money mindset. In comparison, 12%, or 6.5m people, scored poorly on both financial wellbeing and money mindset.

However, five out of six of the population (45 million) could be taking action to improve their financial wellbeing, but are not.

Steven Cameron, pensions director at Aegon, commented: "Financial wellbeing is a very personal topic and that's why we're launching our financial wellbeing tool.

"People like to know where their strengths and weaknesses lie and how they compare with others like them. They also like to track how they are progressing or improving.

"What we've found is that for most people, the biggest improvement they could make to financial wellbeing is to reframe the way they think about money - their ‘mindset'.

"It's not always possible to make quick changes to your level of income or savings but by thinking about what sort of future you're working towards, and the steps you'll need to get there or by making more realistic social comparisons, you can make big strides towards a better relationship with your money."

Cameron added: "The new Aegon tool offers more than a score, it offers support to bring your personal financial wellbeing to life so it can be a practical priority, every day, for everyone."

This article was first published on COVER sister title, Professional Adviser.