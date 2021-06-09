Employers anticipate higher levels of long-term staff mental health, wellbeing support

Group Risk Development (GRiD) survey shows employers view Covid pandemic as a catalyst for greater levels of support for staff mental health and wellbeing

The findings of the research, carried out by Opinium among over 500 HR decision makers, showed that just under three-quarters (73%) of employers believe the pandemic will mean long-term changes in the way they support the health and wellbeing of staff.

Of those, over half (57%) viewed this is a positive transformation, although 14% of employers stated that it was a negative change.

The survey found that ‘checking in' with staff is expected to be the most utilised method used by employers in maintaining wellbeing levels (71%), while long-term increases for support in the areas of improved communication (68%), improving engagement and utilisation of available support (65%), and mental health support (64%) are also most likely.

Employers predicted an increase across all 10 areas of support which were included in the research. Other areas include investment in providing support for physical wellbeing (57%), social wellbeing (54%), financial wellbeing (52%), improving the choice of benefits (49%) and providing support for dependants (48%).

Meanwhile, two-thirds (64%) of employers stated they will increase the specific support available for Covid-19-related concerns over the long-term.

GRiD spokesperson, Katharine Moxham, commented: "Supporting the health and wellbeing of staff is now integral for every employer, and where some employers may have not fully embraced this before the pandemic, it's now a different story.

"It's heartening that employers consider the measures they've put in place over the past twelve months to be positive changes and not simply short-term fixes to get through the crisis.

"Although vaccines and easing of lockdown restrictions are providing some light at the end of the tunnel, we're a long way from this being fully over. It's good that employers recognise they can't simply retract Covid-19 support in the immediate future."