Group protection market displaying a 'gender paradox'

New research from Legal & General finds that fewer women are engaging and understanding group protection benefits and services than men, despite showing higher levels of awareness and understanding

The study of just over 1,000 UK employees with access to either group income protection (GIP), critical illness cover (CIC) and employee assistance programmes (EAPs), showed that despite displaying a higher level of understanding regarding the limitations of state health and welfare limitations, engagement with group protection benefits was lower among women compared to men.

L&G found that two-thirds of women (66% and similarly 63% of men) find these policies relevant to their health, wealth and happiness, yet far fewer women (56%) than men (68%) have engaged with these benefits.

Only 14% of women with a CIC policy have ever tweaked' or topped up their policy (vs 24% of men), rising to 20% of women with a GIP (vs 38% of men). Furthermore, half of all women with an EAP (49%) have never used any of the benefits on offer and 24% of women with GIP (vs just 12% of men) didn't know if their policy came with free mental health and rehabilitation support.

Regarding the perceived relevance of group protection cover, one-fifth (22%) of women with GIP (26% of men) do not consider it relevant to them or their family, as do 25% of women with CIC and 35% with an EAP.

Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director - Group Protection at Legal & General said: "One of the key findings from our study is the disparity we have identified among the opinions and behaviours of women when it comes to their group protection policies.

"On the one hand, it's reassuring to find that a high percentage of women understand the relevance of these benefits when it comes to self-provision due to the limitations of state health and welfare support. On the other hand, the data shows a disconnect when it comes to how well women actually understand and therefore engage with the products and services available, particularly when compared to men.

"This signals a real need to position and communicate these products to women in a way that will help to educate, empower and increase engagement."

Commenting on L&G's findings, Sian Fisher, chief executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute and co-founder of Insuring Women's Futures said: "The insurance and personal finance profession must improve the way it engages with women, help them consider the immediate and longer-term financial implications of their life choices or change in circumstances and empower them to take action to improve their financial resilience."