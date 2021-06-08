Simply Business, RSA partner on SME shop insurance

Insurance broker Simply Business adds the RSA Shop and MORE THAN brands to provider roster

The partnership will see the two RSA insurance products made available to Simply Business customers, specifically targeting SME retail owners via the RSA Shop offering.

Simply Business noted that it has recorded significant increases in demand for both online and high-street shop insurance cover during the past 12 months. The SME shop product will offer customers and SMEs access to a choice of insurance cover, as they prepare for the reopening of the economy post-lockdown.

The MORE THAN brand offers a range of insurance cover, including life, travel and business protection.

Alan Thomas, chief executive of Simply Business, commented: "Owning a shop is about so much more than premises and operations, they're built by hard working people. And together with RSA we're working to make sure there are fewer worries after a challenging year.

"Our data shows there is a growing demand for shop insurance with SMEs across the country starting to kickstart or open their operations - it's important we can support small businesses knowing that they will be crucial to our collective recovery.

"At Simply Business we're passionate about supporting small business owners and it feels like the right time to explore ways to extend even more choice to support our retail and shop SME customers' insurance needs through partnering with RSA who share that passion."