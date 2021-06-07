Employees ready to work longer days for more weekend

Aviva research shows around half of workings aged 45-54 would work 9-12 hours days across a four-day week

The survey, conducted by Censuswide in May covering 2,013 UK employees, found that 61% of respondents would prefer to working longer hours each day in exchange for an extended weekend.

The finding was most popular among those in the 25-34 age bracket (65%), but three-in-five (60%) of those aged 45-54 agreed with the sentiment.

The survey also found that almost half (46%) of 45-54s are willing to work between 9-12 hours a day to secure an extended and more relaxed weekend.

As working habits come under assessment with employees facing the prospect of returning to workplaces, flexibility has become a key demand for staff. As a result of working from home over the course of the past year, 42% of those surveyed said they have "more flexibility" now, with one-in six (17%) agreeing that they have "a lot more flexibility."

Around one-quarter of respondents said they would enjoy the flexibility of a four-day week (25%), whereas one in five (22%) would prefer not to commute to and from their workplaces every day. A similar number (21%) claim to be able to do their jobs just as well from home, or remotely.

Just under one-fifth (18%) of UK employees stated that they were happy with their current work schedule and did not desire any further changes or that they have already changed their schedule to adopt a smart/ hybrid approach to work.

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva, commented: "Our research indicates that those in mid-life are already working the longest hours on average. And they are also independently recognised as the least happy and most anxious age group.

"While it's important to continue to do the right things for our clients, our customers and our colleagues, if employers can help individuals incorporate more flexibility into their schedule it can only be positive.

"Of all ages, greater flexibility in mid-life may carry the greatest reward for the individual and their employer. This is a fast growing employee population, and one that is under specific strain. Investing in them today will reap reward tomorrow.