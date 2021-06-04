Insurtech Qumata scoops £7m Series A funding

London-based insurtech for life and health insurance underwriting closes Series A funding round and rebrands from HealthyHealth

Qumata, which aims to disrupt traditional health and life insurance underwriting through the use of digital data, has raised $10 million (£7m) through the funding round.

Previously known as HealthyHealth, the insurtech stated that funding will accelerate the global expansion of the current offering, having launched the product commercially with "multiple large, listed insurers" in Europe, Asia Pacific, the UK and North America.

The funding round was led by MMC Ventures and included AdirVentures, alongside a number of other family offices and existing investors including TMT Investment.

Qumata's solution aims to replace traditional health and life insurance application questionnaires with an API (Application Programme Interface), that allows the applicant to share their digital health data with insurers.

Once consent is provided by the applicant, their data is analysed to predict applicants' risk of developing medical conditions classified among hundreds, and to assess 'extra-mortality' and 'extra-morbidity' risks typically rated by insurers to derive their commercial premiums.

The insurtech states that the solution both reduces the time and complexity of insurance applications, and provides "demonstrated advantages" for insurers, which can experience higher conversion rates, more accurate risk selection as well as cheaper and automated underwriting.

Luca Schnettler, Group chief executive at Qumata, commented: "Insurers are increasingly embracing digital innovation, but there is still significant opportunity for further optimisation, particularly in the underwriting process. Our customers are already seeing significant benefits in using our technology to transform the traditional underwriting journey, and benefiting from higher conversion rates and improved underwriting outcomes."

"We are also excited to announce our new brand. Since our founding in 2017, the business has evolved and built a strong presence in the insurance world. As Qumata, we are enabling insurers to unlock the wealth of human data in mobile devices and wearables - safely, securely and with full customer consent."