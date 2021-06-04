Vitality's Serious Illness Cover added to iPipeline comparison service

Centralised comparison service offers insights between similar but different protection policies

By adding Vitality's Serious Illness Cover to the iPipeline comparison tool, hosted on its protection quote and apply portal SolutionBuilder, advisers will be provided insights into the differentiation between policies.

In contrast to more traditional critical illness cover, the Vitality policy pays out on a severity-based approach, which means that Vitality members can claim at an earlier stage of illness.

iPipeline stated that due to the uniqueness of Vitality's policy, comparisons with "other providers isn't always easy."

Ian Teague, UK group managing director at iPipeline, said: "The uniqueness of the Vitality Serious Illness product makes comparisons to traditional critical illness policies challenging.

"The enhancement to SolutionBuilder will save advisers time and, more importantly, make the process of suggesting the best cover for clients easier and more efficient."

Sally Burrowes, distribution operations director at Vitality, commented: " Serious Illness Cover allows clients to make a claim at an earlier stage in their illness, so it's important that we make it simple for advisers to compare it like-for-like against other products and independently verify the quality of our award-winning cover to their clients."