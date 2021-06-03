Aegon rolls out electronic discretionary trust form for protection policies

Only one in five Aegon protection policies are currently held in a discretionary fund

The new discretionary trust form can be signed electronically by all settlors and trustees typing their names electronically, instead of having to sign using pen and paper.

Aegon stated that the form is designed to streamline the process of establishing a discretionary trust, both during the initial protection application and if assigning an existing policy into trust.

Research from Aegon has found that only one in five of its protection policies are currently held in a discretionary trust.

Only life protection and terminal illness benefits will be held in trust for the clients' beneficiaries, which the insurer stated allows clients to retain access to claim proceeds for benefits, such as critical illness cover, income protection and any associated benefits.

If a joint-life first death policy is placed into the discretionary trust, a survivorship clause will automatically apply. This means any claim proceeds payable after one insured person dies will be paid for the benefit of the surviving insured person, as long as they survive for 30 days.

Stephen Crosbie, protection director at Aegon, commented: "Avoiding the need for a Grant of Probate to speed up payment of a claim and the associated IHT savings are two benefits of having a policy written in trust.

"With the rise in remote working, our new discretionary trust lets advisers and their clients complete a trust electronically, without the hassle of wet signatures, to provide peace of mind that their policy will pay the right people at the right time."