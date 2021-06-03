Craig Ross appointed as Sesame Bankhall Group propositions director

Current director of financial planning proposition at Charles Stanley & Co to take on newly created role at Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG)

The appointment of Ross to the role of propositions director is the latest move in the firm's strategy to expand services for advisers.

Ross, who takes on the role at SBG on 7 June, will lead the expansion of wealth, protection, later life, and mortgage services to directly authorised firms and its mortgage network advisers.

He is currently director of financial planning proposition at Charles Stanley & Co, and was previously head of proposition delivery at 1825 Financial Planning.

Reporting into SBG chief executive officer, Michele Golunska, Ross will lead SBG's newly formed propositions team. The firm also appointed Emma Thomson as head of protection and general insurance propositions in early April, along with Alex Beavis, who will join SBG in June as mortgage and later life lending propositions director.

Commenting on his new role, Ross said: The impact of the past 18 months has yet to be fully understood and we are in the midst of a period of unprecedented regulatory focus and change.

"[SBG] is well known for the valuable services it consistently provides its members and clients, but I've been particularly impressed with its innovative agenda and desire to develop and broaden these further. I look forward to leading the propositions team in doing so and continuing to support our members and clients' delivery of exceptional customer experience and outcomes."