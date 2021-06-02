LV= widens Doctor Services access to policyholder partners

LV= protection policyholder’s spouse and partners given access to range of medical benefits, including unlimited GP consultations

The spouse or partner of an LV= protection policyholder will now be able to access benefits that fall under the insurer's Doctors Services, including remote GP appointments, prescription services, a second medical opinion service, remote physiotherapy and psychological services, and discounted health MOTs.

The benefits can be access via an app or through Square Health, the provider of the services' medical practitioners.

The extension follows LV= removing its Covid-related underwriting restrictions in April this year and extendings its payment break premium and cover reduction options until 31 December 2021.

Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=, commented: "This is the latest in a series of improvements LV= has made for its protection policyholders. Protection is more than about just paying a claim; it's about providing support to policyholders and their families when they need it most.

"LV= Doctor Services was previously available only to policyholders with some of the services also available to their children. We've now extended this to a spouse/partner helping to offer more expert medical support to the whole family and when it's needed most.