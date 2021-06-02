Healix International appoints new chairman and chief executive

Mike Webb appointed as chair with Charlie Butcher promoted to chief executive position

Healix International has announced a new management reshuffle as current chief executive, Mike Webb, has assumed the role of chairman.

Webb has been the chief executive of Healix International since 2017 and will continue to be involved in the ongoing activity of the business in his new role.

Current commercial director, Charlie Butcher is to take over the role of chief executive as of June. Butcher joined Healix International in 2016 and assumed the role of commercial director in 2019.

Commenting on his new role, Butcher said: "More than ever, companies are looking for the safest and most effective ways to get their employees working abroad again. It falls under a company's duty of care to ensure the personnel they send abroad receive the best possible support measures to enable this to happen.

"Local security and medical facilities can vary dramatically across borders, and employers need to know their workforce has a support network in place. That is where Healix International comes in. Healix medical and security teams work closely together to deliver an integrated risk management and assistance operation, helping to fulfil employers' duty of care responsibilities."