Workplace mental health boosted by remote working: Bupa

Bupa survey shows UK staff have benefitted from greater working flexibility during the pandemic but instances of workplace bullying have also risen

Bupa's latest Workplace Wellbeing Census, which surveyed 4,000 UK employees, found that mental health levels have risen during the previous 12 months, attributed to changes to commutes, home working and availability of flexible working.

According to the survey results, over three-quarters (78%) of employees reported they have experienced good mental wellbeing at work over the last year, while 27% of UK workers reported that workload had impacted their mental health over the last year, down from 36% who said the same in Bupa's 2019 study.

Great flexibility while working away from the office was the leading driver of better mental health among employees, with 37% reporting that changes to their commute have had a positive impact on their wellbeing over the last year, 29% saying the same of home working, while 19% have benefitted from working flexibly.

The financial services industry was the highest-ranked sector for employers showing greater understanding of mental health issues during the pandemic, compared to previously, according to survey respondents (54%).

Overall, nearly half (46%) of employers strengthened their wellbeing services and one in seven (14%) introduced policies to ensure diversity and inclusion since the start of the pandemic.

Mark Allan, commercial director, Bupa UK Insurance, said: "It's impossible to overstate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on business over the last year. Organisations in all industries have had to adapt and evolve in the face of the crisis, while working against a backdrop of major economic uncertainty, but now they face the opportunity to build back to create workplaces that are happier, healthier and more productive than they were pre-pandemic.

"For many businesses, there is now not just an opportunity for recovery, but for renewal. Success in a post-pandemic working world lies with the businesses who take forward the positive wellbeing steps that they have made over the last year, from greater flexibility to better inclusivity, whilst continuing to strive for a workplace that gets the best from all of their people."

Ongoing challenges

Despite the improvements in wellbeing and mental health, the survey also recorded increased levels of workplace bullying since the start of the pandemic.

The number of employees who reported that they had experienced bullying has increased over the past three years across different industries, with rates almost doubling since 2019 from 14% to 26% in 2020. Sectors that have removed open during the pandemic, such as retail, transportation and education, were the worst for these issues.

Meanwhile, the onus on employers to continue supporting staff mental health and wellbeing is high, with three-quarters (73%) of respondents desiring more wellbeing services from their employer over the next year, with flexible working and greater mental health provision among the most highly sought-after actions.

Alison Unsted, deputy chief executive at the City Mental Health Alliance, commented: "It's crucial that organisations demonstrate commitment to action from senior leadership by nominating a mental health and wellbeing lead at Board or senior leadership level to drive sustainable change and influence healthy business culture.

"And a big part of leading this change is by encouraging an open dialogue. This can start with leaders being more open about how they are feeling and how they look after their own wellbeing, which we have increasingly seen during the pandemic. This signals that this business has an open culture and signals that this business cares about mental health."