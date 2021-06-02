Vitality removes Covid underwriting restrictions

Vitality removes “majority” of underwriting restrictions put into place at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic

The protection and health insurer stated that due to the ongoing vaccination programme and a reduction in Covid-19 infection and mortality rates, it had updated its automated underwriting rules and pre-underwriting quote tool, Spectra.

As such, restrictions placed on the maximum ratings that could be offered on a number of chronic conditions which were thought to be at an additional increased risk owing to Covid have been removed. Vitality will now offer its normal maximum ratings for these applications.

Meanwhile, restrictions placed on some older lives, mainly those aged 65 and over, will now also be removed in the majority of instances, though maximum cover limits and ratings will remain at the highest levels of cover. The insurer stated that it anticipates this will affect "relatively few applications".

John Downes, director of underwriting and claims at VitalityLife, commented: "During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic we introduced temporary restrictions to our underwriting.

"However, with the UK Covid-19 vaccination programme fully underway and a decrease in Covid-19 mortality rates, we have made the decision to make the appropriate changes to our underwriting stance to reflect the reduced risk.

"While we were able to offer cover in most cases, by removing the majority of these restrictions, more people will now be able to get financial protection."

Last month, Royal London and Aviva announced they were dropping its Covid-related underwriting restrictions, after LV= had done the same for chronic condition underwriting at the end of April.