Unum Help@Hand usage up 148% during early 2021

New figures from Unum show that from January to April this year [email protected] downloads have more than doubled

Unum has recorded that usage of its digital health service, [email protected], has grown 148% during the January-April period so far this year compared to the same time in 2020.

Since launching around 18 months ago, almost 12,000 appointments have been booked using the service provided by Square Health.

Despite the continued vaccination rollout and easing of social restrictions, Unum has recorded that demand for remote GP services has shown "no sign of letting-up".

Mental health support is one of the key demands from [email protected] users, with Unum stated that Since July last year remote appointments for mental health support have increased by 68%, while currently 82% of mental health support appointments requested by employees and their loved ones are for anxiety, stress, low mood, or depression.

Elsewhere, physiotherapy appointments to treat shoulder, back and neck symptoms increased 50% between January and April this year, as working from home continues to cause musculoskeletal issues.

Mark Till, chief executive of Unum UK commented: "The record levels of signup to our [email protected] app so far this year tells us two things. Firstly, it proves the value of remote GP services amid the pandemic, and secondly that there are some areas to watch including mental health, musculoskeletal and the impact of long-covid ahead of any phased return to offices.

"By partnering with Square Health, we're able to provide round-the-clock access to UK GPs while NHS services have been and in some areas are still strained. The future of workplace health and wellbeing is not yet clear especially while we transition into hybrid working. However, ensuring we are able to support the changing needs of staff is critical - particularly when navigating the recovery from last year".

Square Health founder, Dr Bippon Vinayak, added: "Covid-19 has highlighted the value of digital solutions for the delivery of healthcare. The high level of adoption and overwhelming success of the [email protected] service is due to its ease of access and availability at the point of need - day or night.

"Customers value the ability to access key healthcare services from the convenience and privacy of their home and many will see this as their preferred route to everyday healthcare in the post-pandemic era."