Vitality partners with Samsung on health insurance programme

Vitality has partnered with technology giant Samsung to expand its Vitality Programme for Android users

The partnership will allow Vitality members that use Samsung phones to link their Samsung Health profile to their Vitality Member Zone account, to automatically capture daily steps and heart rate activity to earn Vitality activity points.

Vitality members will also be offered discounts on Samsung smartwatches, which are utilised within the Vitality Programme to track activity, heart rate, and sleep, and factor into the provider's behavioural-economics based offering where members are incentivised and rewarded to keep an active and healthy lifestyle.

Members with a Vitality Health, Life, Invest or Vitality at Work plan, including those who already have a wearable device, will be able to access the discount.

Nick Read, managing director of the Vitality Programme, commented: "We are always looking at how we can help get more people living healthy and active lives, so we're delighted to announce our new partnership with Samsung, which will open up the full benefits of the Vitality Programme to Samsung customers."