Holloway Friendly pays 98% of claims in 2020

Friendly society paid out on 697 income protection claims during last year, with accident and injury the most common reason

Holloway Friendly paid out £3.4 million for income protection claims received during 2020, a year-on-year increase of £1m compared to the previous year.

The mutual paid out on 98% of claims, excluding non-disclosure, last year. Including cases of non-disclosure, 89% of all claims were paid.

The most common reasons for a claim were accident and injury (27%), musculoskeletal (19%), mental health (10%), joints and tendons (6%) and surgical procedures (6%).

The youngest claimant last year was just 20 years old and the eldest was 64, with an average age of all claimants at 41. The average annual claim payment was £11,000.

Holloway Friendly denied payment on 83 claims in 2020, for reasons including non-disclosure, no loss of income, the plan criteria not being met and claims for an excluded condition.

Stuart Tragheim, chief executive of Holloway Friendly, commented: "Figures like these give our Members and others looking to buy income protection confidence in their purchases. Knowing they'll be helped when they really need it.

"We've never been about just paying a claim. We truly want to help our Members and their families as if they were our own. This is why we have introduced so much additional support for Members before, during and after a claim. Though the assurance of financial support can help ease the mind, sometimes more is needed like faster access to medical treatment or simply a friendly person to talk to".