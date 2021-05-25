Unum records increasing success rates with rehabilitation service

Mental health accounted for half of all referrals received for Unum’s rehab service last year

Over 95% of employees were able to remain in work or could return to work after sickness absence using Unum's claims and rehabilitation service last year, the insurer has revealed.

Unum stated that the percentage success rate displayed a year-on-year increase from 89% to 95.1% between 2016 and 2020.

Mental health was cited as the most common reason for people referred to the service, accounting for half of all referrals. 95% of those that requested mental health support via Unum's [email protected] app were offered an appointment within 2 working days, according to the firm.

In August last year, Unum found that usage of its health and wellbeing app had grown by 400% during the pandemic lockdown. Access to the [email protected] app was extended to SME life insurance and critical illness policyholders, at no additional cost, in March this year.

Paula Coffey, head of claims, rehab and medical at Unum, commented: "We feel that our drive to make a difference to customers because we care about their lives came into its own during 2020, when we introduced various new initiatives or adapted existing ones to better serve people as the pandemic raged."

"Meanwhile, we've also been here for employers during the pandemic, helping companies across the UK, whether that's with their return-to-work strategies, supporting their line managers and HR teams or any other needs. More than 15,000 people attended our wellbeing courses in 2020, 93% of whom rated them as ‘good' or ‘excellent'.

"Helping employers as well as employees means we've been able to address pandemic-related concerns in the round, which we feel has achieved better outcomes for all Unum policyholders and their employees during what was a very difficult year for everyone."