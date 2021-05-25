CIExpert launches policy digital dashboard for advisers

New online information hub designed to provide advisers with insights beyond critical illness propositions

CIExpert has launched a new Insight Zone to provide protection advisers with both detailed information that extends beyond critical illness, designed to simplify advisers' workflow for advising on protection.

The Insight Zone is an additional facility for the online comparison service that offers a broader perspective on provider critical illness cover, including information on personal and business life policies and covers aspects such as claims stats, product flexibility, age and term limits and added value services.

Contextual information on policies, such as payment levels, children's cover and the way their policies are structured, offers advisers a "bird's eye view" of policy options, which can be further broken down into elements including conditions grouping, limits, flexibility and smoker treatment should advisers need to focus on a particular aspect.

CIExpert has also launched its new Condition Tracer Tool as part of the Insight Zone, which has been designed to "to overcome the complexity of being presented with hundreds of conditions and complex definitions," which can often complicate sales of critical illness cover.

The tool provides searchable breakdowns for critical illness conditions, presenting advisers with information on characteristics, their significance, incidence and associations, also aligned to the current market trend to categorise conditions into more comprehensible "Grouped Conditions."

Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert, told COVER: "Critical illness plans have steadily become more complex. More conditions included, more options and variations of added value services.

"The Insurer Insight Zone, with the new Condition Tracer Tool, will enable advisers to easily uncover the differences between plans which not only reduces confusion but saves time sifting through various brochures."

Tim Lewis, proposition manager at AIG Life, commented: "When AIG launched its innovative CI product, our drive was to reduce complexity and improve customer outcomes. CIExpert has the same guiding principle with the launch of their Condition Tracer Tool.

"It's a real step change for financial adviser product analysis, allowing an adviser to visually show their clients the breadth of coverage, especially where there are grouped or umbrella conditions, and build trust in the quality of the cover they're recommending."