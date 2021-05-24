SJP launches 'Care Concierge' service

St. James’s Place (SJP) rolls out new long term care service for elderly clients via comparison and matching site

The partnership between SJP and comparison site Care Sourcer will allow the wealth manager and protection provider to offer a ‘Care Concierge' service to help its elderly clients find and fund long-term care.

The services, which launches today (24 May), offers SJP clients a confidential telephone advisory service with Care Sourcer experts to help them "make the right choices" and put the right provisions in place to support their long-term care needs.

As well as reviewing what type of care may be required, the service includes assessments of care funding and benefit entitlement, helping clients understand fees involved and putting a package of care in place in as little as 24 hours if need, according to SJP.

Tony Mudd, divisional director for development and technical consultancy at St. James's Place, commented: "Over the next 13 years, those aged 80 and above in the UK is likely to increase from three million to five million, the biggest percentage increase for this age group since records began.

"However, despite increasing demand, not everyone will have access to publicly funded care. Instead, most of us will need to make some contribution upon entering the care system, while many more will have to meet their costs in full.

"Access to advice is critical and we're incredibly proud to launch our Care Concierge service for clients today. Our partnership with Care Sourcer gives our Partners the tools they need to support clients in later life, from early planning stages to the complex details around cost and packages."