BQI Protection & FIBA partner on business protection referrals

Proposition will allow Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) member firms to access advise on business protection cover via BQI

BQI Protection and the FIBA have announced a new partnership to for the referral of business protection cover.

The proposition, which is available with immediate effect, offers FIBA members an outsourcing option for life protection cover for commercial lending.

BQI Protection director and co-owner, Malcolm Robertson, said: "Most companies in the UK don't have the right financial protection in place should something happen to an owner, partner, or a key person. That's why we are extremely excited to be working with FIBA and its members to offer a referral facility for business protection advice.

"This strategic link provides wider access to options that can help to reduce financial disruption, save livelihoods, and lower the UK's business protection gap."

Adam Tyler, executive chairman of FIBA, commented: "As part of our commitment to provide the best support available to our members through selected panels of lender and professional partners, we are delighted to introduce BQI Protection as the latest addition to an already prestigious list of member benefits.

"I believe this will be a really valued service and have spent time looking for the right partner to assist our broker members in providing the protection for their business customers when borrowing on a commercial basis.