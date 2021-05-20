British Friendly pays out £5.6m in IP claims in 2020

Mutual paid 87% of all claims received with Covid-19 related conditions, which grew to the second highest reason for claim

British Friendly has recorded a 52% annual growth increase in the amount paid out in claims totalling £5.6 million paid to over 1,300 members.

The mutual stated that it has paid an average of 95% of all income protection claims since it began recording claims data in 2005.

Covid-19 rose to the second highest reason for income protection claims received last year (13.6%), behind musculoskeletal conditions (40.4%), but moving above anxiety/depression (13.4%) and non-Covid related respiratory and infectious diseases (9.4%).

The high number of musculoskeletal conditions confirmed the continued need for income protection within the age-costed market, and the higher proportion of Covid-19 and mental health claims demonstrate the far-reaching impact the pandemic is having on members, according to British Friendly.

The average claiming age group were in their 40s, with the gender split 64% male and 36% female, while the average benefit paid out to its members on pure income protection policies was £1,170 per month.

British Friendly stated that the 13% of declined claims were due to the policy definition not being met, non-disclosure or the policy exclusions.

Lewis Potter, head of claims for British Friendly, said: "While the last year has brought new challenges in all areas of life, our focus is ensuring we can continue to support our members for many years to come in both sickness and in health.

"We have seen a dip in claims paid statistics in 2020, as have many of our peers, but our long-standing commitment to supporting our members is demonstrated in the 95% of claims paid out over the last 15 years.