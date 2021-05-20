AXA Health appoints Sarah Hughes as head of strategic clients

Sarah Hughes has been appointed to lead AXA Health’s strategic client team of managers, supporting large corporate clients and their intermediary advisers

Hughes' responsibilities include working across AXA Health's medical insurance, health trust, employee assistance, occupational health and workforce wellbeing services. Hughes will report to AXA Health director for corporate, Soraya Chamberlain.

The role will also extend to supporting key new business opportunities as well as working across AXA Group entities to harness global capability and client relationships, the provider stated.

Hughes joins AXA Health having held previous roles with Aviva, Bupa and Cigna.

Commenting on her new role, Hughes said: "Employers and their advisers understand that taking care of their employees' physical and mental health has never been more important.

"I'm delighted to be joining AXA Health and I look forward to working in partnership with clients, intermediaries and key business partners to deliver innovative, pragmatic and valued health benefits to their employees."

AXA Health's Chamberlain said: "Sarah brings over 25 years of employee benefits experience to the role, encompassing medical, dental and wellbeing, as well as occupational health and group risk services.

"She has a great deal of knowledge and an excellent track record. She'll be a strong addition to our team, working with key intermediaries and employers. I'm absolutely delighted to have her on board."