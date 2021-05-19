ABI's director general to step down in December

Association of British Insurer’s (ABI) direct general to depart at the end of 2021 after seven years in the role

Evans took on the role of director general for the Association in February 2015, having joined he ABI in in 2008 as operations director before becoming director of policy and deputy director general in 2013.

He will step down from the position in December and join consultancy group KPMG as a partner in its insurance and long-terms savings practice from January 2022.

Commenting on his departure, Evans said that after seven years in the role "it feels the right time to be preparing to move on."

"Leading a trade association and driving modernisation is never easy and it has certainly not been a quiet term of office with Brexit, Solvency II implementation, Pension freedoms, a pandemic and three general elections to help navigate among many other things," he said.

"I've been blessed with a great ABI team and a group of industry leaders really committed to driving our sector forward and that is what has made the job worthwhile.

"There is still plenty to do and I look forward to focusing on Solvency II reform, improving customer outcomes, GI pricing and developing our climate change roadmap in my remaining seven months."

Acknowledging the Evan's tenure, Jon Dye, chair of the ABI, said that the outgoing director general had been an "inspirational leader" and "brought a restless determination to drive both our industry and the ABI forward."

"[Evans] has played a critical role in helping our sector navigate a hugely turbulent decade and tackling seismic changes within the industry itself," Dye commented.

"His achievements are many and include negotiating and implementing Flood Re, overseeing consumer initiatives such as the voluntary codes for vulnerable customers, the Mental Health Standards, pensions language simplification and the Covid-19 customer pledges, as well as being a key supporter of the Women in Finance charter."

The ABI stated that the recruitment process to appoint a new director general is now underway.