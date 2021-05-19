Insurance brokers must connect with market on relationships: CII

Honesty, loyalty, understanding needs and a focus on value have been recommended as ways to increase public trust

A report from the Chartered Insurance Institute's (CII) New Generation Broking Group has recommended brokers build on existing good practice by educating consumers about the products and services available.

The New Generation group, comprised of rising stars from the broking profession, warned this action was vital to "tackle the increased risk of policies being voided, cancelled, claims only partially paid or not paid at all, and previous payments even being recalled."

The report recommends that insurance brokers focus on key areas when communicating with and educating customers on the merits of cover, including showing loyalty to customers, taking an honest approach to what is and isn't possible, and ensuring clients understand why they need to purchase a particular product or level of cover.

It also recommends brokers focus on the value of insurance, rather than cost of premiums, and taking the time to understand the customer and their needs during their discussions.

Natasha Hookings, member of the New Generation Broking Group, said: "Service is critical to building trust. This means the personal touch, building relationships and making contact with consumers, which should be supported by technology to understand their needs and deliver adequate solutions.

"The market must evolve technology so that an excellent service can be delivered. Both people and technology are key as systems must work efficiently and break down data to help us better understand our customers' needs."