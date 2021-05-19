L&G pays £323m in group protection claims in 2020

Legal & General records 29.7% of group income protection claimants returned to work before deferral period last year

L&G has recorded total pay outs of £323m on claims across its group life assurance, income protection and critical illness plans last year.

The insurer stated that rehabilitation and early intervention services have played an important role with its group income protection cover, as 29.7% of all UK insured employees who were absent from work, due to long-term illness or injury, returned to work before their benefit came into payment.

Through its group income protection policies, 703 employees returned to work within their deferred period. L&G said that the percentage change (-25%) on the previous year "broadly reflects the fall in primary care consultations of 30% as detailed previously."

A further 228 employees were able to return to work after payment of benefit had begun with the support of the insurer's active intervention services, in comparison to 324 in 2019 - a reduction of 29% and "similarly reflective of NHS data."

Last year, the insurer set up almost 2,500 sessions for claimants suffering from physical and mental health conditions with its physiotherapy and psychological healthcare partners.

L&G recorded that mental health claims within the deferred period rose 9% year-on-year, with 92% of users returning to work during the period, while 82% returned to work following a musculoskeletal claim, which rose 12 year-on-year.

It also established a Long Covid support scheme last year, which is activated following an absence of 4 to 6 weeks, thereby filling a void in NHS services, which are only accessible from 12 weeks onwards, the insurer stated.

Strong role

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director for L&G General Group Protection, commented that group income protection policies have a "strong role" to play in preventative healthcare and that the industry is "arguably only scratching the surface at the moment."

"The pandemic has shown to business leaders, globally, that the wellbeing of people is paramount to organisational success. Our individually tailored care pathways give employers the reassurance of having expert support to hand, while also minimising the cost of absence and removing the burden of trying to deal with a complex and multi-faceted challenge, Sallows said.

"On that note, we're highlighting that it's important not to medicalise normal stress reactions to adverse events or circumstances; such as anxiety related to the pandemic. Such reactions - where the situation could be improved by removing the stressor - do not necessarily constitute GIP claims: every claim is different and assessed individually in the relevant context.

"However, there's a strong case for making better use of all the support we have in place to help employees that are not ill. Encouraging employees to make use of these services helps to prevent short term problems from becoming long term."

In April, L&G announced it had paid out a total of £763.9 million in personal protection claims throughout 2020, totalling 96% of its overall claims received.