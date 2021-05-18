handl to offer AI-driven mental health app via PMI

Limbic’s artificial intelligence-based mental health therapy app uses data to provide personalised care benefits

The partnership between handl Group and Limbic means the platform, which uses conversational AI to deliver NICE (National Institute for Health Care Excellence) approved therapies to patients will be available to customers outside the NHS for the first time.

The platform is currently available in five NHS Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) services in the UK and will form part of handl's offering to the UK B2B market across the the legal, insurance and healthcare sectors.

Limbic's platform can be accessed and used by patients from initial entry in waiting lists through to post-recovery, using data throughout the process from clinicians and patients to personalise the product and facilitate remote monitoring.

handl Group's chief commercial officer, Chris Chatterton, said: "This is far from a mindfulness app; it is an AI therapy assistant that amplifies the power of clinicians through data, rather than seeking to replace them.

"Limbic has already been successful in the NHS, and the platform's ability to reduce patient wait times and barriers to service access are particularly welcome at the moment, as we see an increased demand for mental health support networks."

Ross Harper, chief executive and co-founder of Limbic, commented: "Our partnership with handl Group will enable us to take mental healthcare beyond the NHS and ensure we are able to provide speedier access to support for as many people as possible."