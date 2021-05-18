Employee wellbeing the top concern for SMEs

New research shows small-to-medium businesses (SMEs) are taking employee wellbeing to heart as workplaces re-open

WorkLife by OpenMoney's latest Small Business Monitor report has found that keeping employees safe from the risk of Covid-19 in the workplace (28%) and workers' mental wellbeing (26%), are top agenda items for SMEs.

WorkLife's Small Business Monitor is based on research carried out by 3Gem among 750 senior financial and HR decision makers in UK SME companies with 5 - 250 employees during March this year.

Employee benefits platform WorkLife's analysis showed that while the vast majority of SMEs (96%) currently have worries about their business, more than a quarter (28%) of firms said they were anxious about keeping employees safe from the risk of Covid-19 in the workplace and a similar number (26%) were troubled by the impact of the pandemic on workers' mental wellbeing.

The long-term effects of the Covid pandemic are also high of the list of concerns for SMEs, 21% of firms surveyed said they were worried about helping their employees manage the long-term impact of the pandemic on their personal finances, with the same number concerned about helping employees manage the long-term mental health impacts of the pandemic.

One-fifth of SMEs surveyed (20%) also said they were troubled by how they would keep workers engaged as they moved to work remotely more permanently.

WorkLife by OpenMoney director Steve Bee commented that despite the challenges SMEs are facing, there is recognition that employee wellbeing is an essential part of their future success strategies, although it will take time for such firms to invest in elements such as staff rewards.

"But it isn't things like one-off bonuses that are going to make the real difference here, which is why firms should be looking further afield at smaller, more meaningful ways they can give workers a helping hand over the coming months. For example, offering access to financial advice can help with managing stress and other mental health concerns. Meanwhile, perks like retail discounts could offer a vital lifeline to some people - particularly among those who may have been furloughed or had hours cut during lockdown," Bee said.

"Given that the majority of people in this country work for small businesses, it is important that firms understand the different options available to help them alleviate concerns surrounding employee wellbeing. For many people, the workplace is the only place they are going to be able to access the support that they need."