Employees anticipating mental health boost of returning to the office

Research shows over half of UK workers are positively anticipating a return to the office, but concerns over social interactions and health risks remain

The survey, conducted by Opinium in January across a sample of 2000 UK adults, found that 58% of respondents are looking forward to going back to the office, with an expectation that it will improve mental health.

Canada Life revealed that the anticipated positive impact on mental health is greatest amongst those aged 18-34 years old, with two-thirds (66%) expecting their mental health to improve once they have physically returned to work. This age group has, according to other recent research, been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of mental health.

Two-thirds (66%) of workers surveyed said they will enjoy the ‘buzz of the office' when they return, increasing to 70% among women. A similar number (67%) will enjoy having greater access to other team members.

However, more than half (54%) of those returning to the office are nervous about physically interacting with people again, and more than half (55%) are worried that their colleagues will not be taking safety precautions. This rises to 62% amongst 35-54 year olds.

Additionally, 51% worry there will be a lack of routine Covid-19 testing when they return to the office, increasing to 57% among women and 65% of people living in London.

Just over one-third (37%) of respondents said they want masks to be worn in communal office spaces and the same percentage would like to see trialing of partial and phased returns, while 35% want desks to be more spaced out than pre-pandemic.

Dan Crook, protection sales director, Canada Life, commented: "Many employees are looking forward to being back in the physical workplace and enjoying interaction and support from their colleagues. Employers should not take this position for granted and should strive to be ready to support employees with the transition back to the office.

"Establishing new office norms that provide emotional and practical support is key. However, implementing, safety measures that ensure employees are safe and cared for is of equal importance. Employers should start to plan and prepare now, whilst also enabling their teams to receive the support they need before returning to office life."