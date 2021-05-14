Submission deadline for COVER Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards extended

Presented in conjunction with the inaugural COVER Health Insurance Live 2021 event on 30 June, nominations for the six award categories will close on 20 May

COVER is pleased to announce that by popular demand, the entry period for nominations in its upcoming Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards.

The submission deadline has now been extended until Thursday 20 May.

Presented in conjunction with the inaugural COVER Health Insurance Live 2021 event on 30 June, the six award categories are now open for submissions and can be viewed, along with the entry criteria, here.

The six award categories are:

Health Champion of the Year





Health Brand of the Year





Hybrid Offering of the Year





Outstanding Innovation of the Year





Outstanding Healthcare Collaboration





Health Advice Hero

Following the entry deadline, COVER will assess submissions to form a shortlist in each category, which will be reviewed by a panel of industry expert judges to select the winners.

In addition to our previously announced judges, COVER is pleased to confirm that Dr Tarun Gupta, chief medical officer at Legal & General, Dr Subashini M, associate medical director at Aviva UK Health & Protection, and Shayne Halfpenny-Ray, public affairs manager at the Chartered Insurance Institute, have joined the final panel line-up.

The award winners will be announced during an online ceremony at the end of the Health Insurance Live 2021 event.

Enter your nominations here.