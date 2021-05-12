Healix adds Long Covid and women's health benefits

New benefits to healthcare trust plans to support employees needing advice or treatment for conditions specifically related to Long Covid or women’s health issues

Healix Health Services has expanded its benefits offering to respond to the individual requirements of employees suffering with Long Covid symptoms, which it claims is the first benefit of its kind in the market.

The benefit cover employees for non-urgent eligible treatment for Covid-19, including cover for private tests, specialist consultations and outpatient treatments. Employees will also be covered for mental health treatments and physiotherapy, including respiratory therapy.

The Office of National Statistics recently estimated that there are as many as 1.1 million people in the UK experiencing Long Covid symptoms.

Simultaneously, Healix has launched a focused service for women's health aimed at assisting women in accessing advice about their health throughout their working lives.

The service includes support during menopause, advice and guidance on all aspects of female health, such as contraceptive and fertility advice, and treatment for female health conditions including endometriosis.

The provider states that it has recorded an uptake in the benefits amongst its clients with 76% of its clients adding or considering adding the Long Covid benefit to their healthcare trust plans, while 73% of clients have already added the women's health services to their trusts.

Ian Talbot, general manager at Healix Health Services, commented that the expanded benefits offering aims to provide a more comprehensive proposition to individual dealing with issues often overlooked by private healthcare schemes.

"Although we're only just learning the true impact of long-Covid on people's health, it's clear that this condition can have devastating consequences on lives of those who contract it, so providing access to treatment and private tests is crucial in helping these individuals onto the road of recovery," Talbot said.

"At the same time, we recognise that women are at the heart of any workforce so providing cover focused on their needs is a vital step for the healthcare insurance industry. We're committed to working with our clients to make sure their healthcare trust plans are tailored to support the diverse needs of their entire workforce."