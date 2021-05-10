Aviva rolls out wellbeing app for direct life customers

Aviva launches access to health and wellbeing app to customers purchasing life insurance, Over 50s plans and critical illness cover directly

DigiCare+, provided by Square Health, was originally launched for Aviva intermediated customers in December last year.

The app offers access to the clinical expertise of health and wellbeing practitioners, including mental health counsellors, psychotherapists, nutritionists and nurses, as well as an expert UK-based second medical opinion.

According to Aviva's Changing Health Landscape report, almost half (48%) of UK adults say they would be more likely now to take up a health check opportunity than they would have done before the pandemic.

Paul Brencher, Aviva managing director of individual protection, said: "Aviva DigiCare+ has been developed after extensive consultation with customers and we have focused on benefits that will help encourage customers to prevent and detect illness.

"The annual health check and follow-up digital GP consultation is a significant benefit to help identify health risks, which customers can then take action on by seeking help through a range of clinical experts in the app.

"At Aviva we want to go beyond insurance for our customers. While helping customers financially when they become ill is vital, so too is helping them maintain good health and wellbeing to help prevent illness. Never has that been more important."