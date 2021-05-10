Usay Group to be acquired by Towergate owner

Ardonagh Advisory confirms exchange of contracts to purchase for quote comparison service

Ardonagh, which is the owner of Towergate Health & Protection, announced today (10 May) its intention to purchase PMI and protection insurance broker, Usay Group.

Usay, established in 2008, operates as a quote comparison service for health insurance, life insurance and income protection.

Upon completion of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, Usay will operate as part of the Ardonagh Advisory platform, complementing existing offerings from Towergate.

Iain Laws, chief executive of Towergate Health & Protection, will lead both businesses. Mark Noble, currently managing director at Usay having joined the business from Aviva in 2019, will continue to head up the Usay brand as chief executive.

Rob Worrell, chief executive of Ardonagh Advisory, said: "It's great to be continuing the growth story of Ardonagh Advisory today, which I'm proud to say has remained uninterrupted throughout the past 12 months thanks to the strength and resilience of the Group and the dedication and client-focus that colleagues across our brands continue to show every day.

"Usay is a business we have long admired, so we are thrilled to be announcing our intentions to bring them into the family, expanding our offering in the health arena and unlocking opportunities for innovation."

Towergate's Iain Laws added: "The addition of such a strong consumer brand as Usay cements Ardonagh's position as the home of leading health and protection brokerage.

"The impacts of the pandemic have reinforced the need and importance of health, wellbeing and protection cover, and we are looking forward to supporting the Usay team in their quest to help even more clients across the UK to benefit from Usay's advice and support in their health, life and protection insurance needs."