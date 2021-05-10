Young people experiencing highest mental health concerns due to pandemic

Research from Close Brothers finds two in five (39%) of employees have experienced an increase in worries about their financial health

The Expecting the unexpected: a spotlight on preparing for a crisis report, based on a survey carried out on behalf of Close Brothers by Opinium of 2,000 UK based employees, found that increased mental health worries caused by the Covid-19 pandemic are highest among 18-34 year olds (63%).

Compared to a similar survey conducted at the same time last year, the 18-34 y/o age group has seen a 13% increase in mental health worries, while the 55+ age group saw the largest increase, growing 37% year-on-year.

The research found that around two in five (39%) employees have experienced an increase in worries about their financial health overall. Female employees (44%) have been significantly more impacted than their male colleagues (34%), while it's those aged 18-34 that are the age demographic which has felt it hardest, with more than half of them (51%) experiencing greater money worries.

In response, more than half (57%) of employees either have made or plan to make changes to their financial preparedness - notably almost three-quarters (73%) of 18-34 year olds and around two-thirds (65%) of 35-44 year olds.

Close Brothers notes that rhis appears to already be paying dividends when it comes to financial confidence. Around one-third (30%) of UK employees are now more confident in their ability to weather a fresh financial storm compared to when the pandemic hit, rising to 36% among those 18-34 years old.

Jeanette Makings, head of financial education at Close Brothers said: "Mental wellbeing has always been impacted by poor financial wellbeing but over the last 12 months this has touched more people and some have been particularly badly affected.

"Sectors have been hit at all levels and so it has never been so critical to ensure that everyone understands and is confident about the choices they have so they can make the absolute best decisions with the money they have. This is where employer can help. An employer-led financial wellbeing strategy with hyper-personalised guidance and insight, can play a key role in enhancing the mental and financial wellbeing of their employees."