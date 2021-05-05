IP claims for mental health double during 2020: Zurich

New figures from Zurich show one in four income protection (IP) claims in 2020 were triggered for mental health reasons

According to the statistics, 27% of all IP claims the insurer received last year were due to mental health reasons, more than double the percentage it recorded in 2019 (13%).

Zurich stated that around £1.7 million of payments were made to individual IP customers who claimed on their policies, while nearly one in four (18%) accessed Zurich Support Services, with the majority (82%) seeking clinical support for conditions including depression, stress and anxiety.

Zurich data also shows that 28% of all new group income protection claims last year were for mental illness, making it the second most common reason for people seeking support, after cancer.

Nicky Bray, Zurich's Chief Underwriter for its life business, said: "We know around one in four of us will experience a mental health problem at some point in our lives which means it is vital that products such as life and income protection insurance are available to as many people as possible. For customers who share a history of conditions with us, such as depression, stress and anxiety - the vast majority are offered cover and the valuable support that comes with it."

"To help boost uptake, we continually look to simplify the application questions and only request further information when needed to give a fair decision, making the process of buying life insurance easy to understand and quick to apply for. We are also progressing various initiatives as part of our work with the ABI on the mental health standards for the industry."