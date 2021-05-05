Sprout.ai secures £8m Series A funding

Insurtech firm aims to scale up to market demand for claims automation solution

Sprout.ai, the claims automation solution based on contextual artificial intelligence (AI), has raised £8 million through a Series A funding round.

The funding round was led by active early-stage investor Octopus Ventures and included existing investors Amadeus Capital Partners, Playfair Capital and Techstars.

Formerly known as BlockClaim, Sprout.ai rebranded in June last year after receiving $2.5m seed funding. The automated solution has since been adopted at global insurance providers, such as Zurich in the UK, across Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific. The insurtech firm states that demands for the solution has "increased dramatically" since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deploying AI techniques such as Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Optical Character Recognition (OCR), the automation solution reads, contextualises and actions insurance claims, significantly improving speed and accuracy in decision-making according to Sprout.ai, with the goal of reducing the time taken to process individual claims from 30 days to 24 hours.

Niels Thoné, chief executive of Sprout.ai, said: "Sprout.ai's mission is to revolutionise customer service within global claims automation. Our innovative and industry leading AI claims engine is poised to solve the current market inefficiencies, allowing insurers to focus on customers in their moments of need.

"By combining document processing and contextualisation, we have created a vastly superior technical product, making us strongly placed as the market leader. We've already seen exceptional levels of interest from global insurers in the last 12 months, who are increasingly looking to automate their claims journey. This funding will allow us to keep scaling to meet that demand."

Nick Sando, early-stage fintech investor at Octopus Ventures, commented: "We are often at our most vulnerable when we submit insurance claims, and it doesn't help when we then have to wait another month for it to be processed. Sprout.ai empowers insurers to process claims in a fraction of the time, creating much better outcomes for customers when they need it most.

"This is clearly good news for insurers too. Not only should they have much happier customers, but it also has the potential to create huge efficiencies, significantly reducing their operational expenses. That's why the opportunity for Sprout.ai is so great. It is tackling a big problem in an enormous global market and the technology that Niels and his team have built is the best we've ever seen in this space."