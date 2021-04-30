healthcare rm partners on health screening programme

Available to insurers and employers, Viva programme combines DNA and epigenetics technology with behavioural change coaching

The programme, developed in partnership between healthcare rm and healthtech epigenomics testing specialist, Muhdo, focuses on behavioural change to help individuals reduce their risk of disease while improving their quality of life.

Viva has been designed to improve personal, organisational and societal health and reduce health risks, using granular individual health metrics supported by focused behavioural change strategies, according to healthcare rm.

Based on simple saliva samples, Muhdo's DNA and epigenetic - the study of how behaviours and environment can cause changes that affect the way genes work - testing enables the scientific measurement of a range of health-related metrics, including biological age, or cellular age, which provides insight into the ageing process

The tests produce a report, delivered via an app, and provides information on genetic health risks, plus advice and guidance on relevant lifestyle changes, which are combined with the behavioural change coaching provided by nutritionists, mental health/CBT therapists and fitness specialists from healthcare rm.

Pamela Gellatly, chief executive at healthcare rm, commented: "We have used Muhdo DNA and epigenetic testing as part of a wellbeing programmes and as a diagnostic tool, and the results have been extremely compelling.

"The data is fascinating, highly engaging and has enabled our practitioners to provide highly bespoke advice and guidance to facilitate behavioural change, reducing personal health risks and improving quality of life."