Man sentenced for fraudulent health insurance claims

Jason Bulley, 38, submitted 18 bogus claims through his employer’s health insurance scheme across three insurers

A man in Derbyshire has been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement order with the Probation Service to cover money management and debt control, and ordered to repay £170 in court costs for a series of fraudulent health insurance claims.

Jason Bulley, 38, was found guilty of submitting bogus insurance claims for himself and his family, and orchestrated claims on behalf of his work colleagues for medical and dental treatments, totalling £8,624.

Having signed up to his employer's health insurance scheme in 2013 for himself and his family, Bulley, who worked as a coach driver, with the cost of premiums taken from his salary. Bulley then set up further policies for himself and his family with Simplyhealth and another insurer.

Over the course of three years, he was found to have submitted numerous claims for overnight stays at a local hospital through the three insurers, while providing claims forms which appeared to be signed by medical staff and stamped by the hospital.

However, the number of claims received aroused the insurer's suspicions are the case was referred to the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED).

No records

An investigation by the IFED found there were no records of Bulley having been a patient at the hospital. The dental practice Bulley alleged to have used was also contacted, which stated that it could not substantiate five of the eight claims he had submitted.

The investigation also uncovered similarities among claims submitted by Bulley's co-workers for overnight stays at the same hospital, with identical claims forms including the same hospital stamp and signatures.

Following questioning, Bulley and his colleagues admitted submitted fraudulent claims, with Bulley instructing co-workers to fill out the paperwork which he then completed for a percentage of the claims pay-out.

His colleagues admitted the wrongdoing and accepted a police caution on the condition that they returned the money to the insurers, but while Bulley also confessed to submitting fraudulent claims, he refused to return the funds to the insurance companies.

Detective Constable Ian Cambridge, from the IFED said: "Whilst Bulley found himself in a difficult position with his wife being terminally ill, he should have sought help rather than turning to fraud.

"Bulley's fraud initially went undetected, which appears to have given him the confidence to act so brazenly by submitting numerous claims across multiple insurers and also devising further claims for his colleagues. However, these shameless, repeated lies soon came to light and the extent of his offending was uncovered."

A spokesperson from Simplyhealth commented: "Simplyhealth is vigilant against fraudulent activity. We take any fraud seriously and work hard to support our loyal customers. We have fully supported the IFED's investigation."